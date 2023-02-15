scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled action-adventure is what the audience is looking forward to eagerly; then why is Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India!

By Glamsham Editorial
Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India
Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled action-adventure is what the audience is looking forward to eagerly. The director will be launching new talents in the film; Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. An exciting update on the action-adventure is here.

A source informs, “Abhishek is currently in MP. He is individually scouting different locations at different hours of the day to see what sits perfectly for a brilliant experience for the viewers. Ditching the fancy car, he is traveling using public transport & also communicating with the locals to understand things better. Once the location is finalized the shooting schedule will begin.”

Rasha Thadani was recently spotted doing reading sessions at Abhishek Kapoor’s office. The director is ensuring to leave no loose ends for Rasha & Aaman’s debut. With an ability to see beyond what meets the eye, Abhishek Kapoor holds the throne for launching some of the most credible actors in Bollywood. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar to Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao & Prachi Desai, to name a few.

Previous article
Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content
Next article
Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft
This May Also Interest You
News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

Technology

Apple Watch Crash Detection alerts rescuers of severe car crash in Germany

News

Vinod Bhanushali – Raaj Shaandilyaa to produce family-comedies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US