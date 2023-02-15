Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled action-adventure is what the audience is looking forward to eagerly. The director will be launching new talents in the film; Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. An exciting update on the action-adventure is here.

A source informs, “Abhishek is currently in MP. He is individually scouting different locations at different hours of the day to see what sits perfectly for a brilliant experience for the viewers. Ditching the fancy car, he is traveling using public transport & also communicating with the locals to understand things better. Once the location is finalized the shooting schedule will begin.”

Rasha Thadani was recently spotted doing reading sessions at Abhishek Kapoor’s office. The director is ensuring to leave no loose ends for Rasha & Aaman’s debut. With an ability to see beyond what meets the eye, Abhishek Kapoor holds the throne for launching some of the most credible actors in Bollywood. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar to Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao & Prachi Desai, to name a few.