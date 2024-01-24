HomeBollywoodNewsDivyah Khosla Kumar says her film 'Hero Heeroine' is a blend of...
News

Divyah Khosla Kumar says her film 'Hero Heeroine' is a blend of glamour and substance

Divyah Khosla Kumar has shared that the film has a mix of glamour and substance. '

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
0
0
Divyah Khosla Kumar says her film 'Hero Heeroine' is a blend of glamour and substance
Divyah Khosla Kumar | Hero Heeroine _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Hero Heeroine’, has shared that the film has a mix of glamour and substance. ‘Hero Heeroine’, directed by Suresh Krrisna, is a bilingual film. It explores the unscripted journey of on-screen romance turning into real-life love.

The poster of the film was unveiled on Wednesday, and it shows Divyah surrounded by the shutterbugs.

Talking about the film, the actress said: “Stepping into the world of ‘Hero Heeroine’ has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle”.

She further mentioned: “The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey.”

Producer Prerna Arora said: “In ‘Hero Heeroine,’ we are unravelling a tapestry of emotions, where love takes unexpected turns. The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can’t wait to share the magic we’ve created.”

The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

SourceDivyah Khosla Kumar
Previous article
'Shark Tank India 3': boAt CMO Aman Gupta strikes Rs 60 lakh deal with 'The Cinnamon Kitchen'
Next article
Unscripted Korean Show Apartment404 announced
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments