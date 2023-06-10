scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ileana D’Cruz shares her first picture with his boyfriend and writes an appreciation post for him

Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her mystery man as she penned an appreciation post for him.

By Pooja Tiwari

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her mystery man as she penned an appreciation post for him.

Ileana shared a blurry monochrome picture of her with her beau. The couple is seen striking an intimate pose in the photo.

Along with the photo, Ileana wrote, ‘Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.

Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless’.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Los Angeles Times to reduce 13% of staff amid advertising declines
Next article
UAE vs WI: Athanaze smashes joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut, equals Krunal's record
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

Sports

UAE vs WI: Athanaze smashes joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut, equals Krunal's record

Technology

Los Angeles Times to reduce 13% of staff amid advertising declines

Sports

Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump

News

Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'

News

'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic; music by Rahman

Health & Lifestyle

AI in eye scans can diagnose inherited disease of the retina

Technology

Data management provider Cohesity lays off employees, CMO moves on

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz shares picture a blurry glimpse of boyfriend: 'My rock'

News

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

Sports

'History is always hovering over me', says Djokovic as he nears his 23rd Grand Slam title

Technology

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access for months

News

Rashmika praises Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dancing on ‘Saami Saami’; calls her ‘stunner’

News

Shivangi Joshi’s next outings: Balaji show ‘Barsaatein’, music video with Ankit

News

Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate

News

Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has tunes of pure love

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Stimac all praises for Chhangte after Mongolia victory

Sports

India outshine Japan 1-0 to enter final of Women's Jr Asia Cup, qualify for FIH Jr Hockey Women's World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US