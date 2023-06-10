Ileana D’Cruz shares her first picture with his boyfriend and writes an appreciation post for him

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her mystery man as she penned an appreciation post for him.

Ileana shared a blurry monochrome picture of her with her beau. The couple is seen striking an intimate pose in the photo.

Along with the photo, Ileana wrote, ‘Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.

Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless’.