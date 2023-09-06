scorecardresearch
'Joram' picked for 'A Window in Asian Cinema' section at Busan Film Fest

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Joram’, which stars the National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, has been film selection for ‘A Window in Asian Cinema’ section at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. The festival will be held in October.

The inclusion of ‘Joram’ in the section underscores the film’s storytelling and its ability to resonate with a diverse audience.

The film, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Megha Mathur in pivotal roles, and Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances, is a hard-hitting psychological thriller about a displaced man who is on the run to protect his daughter.

It also deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice with the tribal communities, and deforestation.

The film has been produced by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm.

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer premiered at Rotterdam earlier this year and more recently participated in Sydney Film Festival and Edinburgh International Film Festival.

–IANS

aa/kvd

2
