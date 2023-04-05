scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Jr NTR, who has been swaying the audience – both Indian and international – with ‘RRR’, has been signed for the spy action-thriller, ‘War 2’ – a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of Kabir in ‘War’, will be seen taking on Jr NTR in a bloody battle that will be an adrenaline-pumping action extravaganza. Recently, it was also revealed that the event film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has a history of delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood including his last release ‘Brahmastra’.

A veteran trade source confirmed on condition of anonymity that Jr NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik in ‘War 2’, “Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. ‘War’ is now a true-blue pan Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables ‘War 2’ to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar”.

The source further mentioned Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India and is said to be extremely choosy about his films. “If he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR will be a fight to remember. Jr NTR’s inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences”.

‘War 2’ will be produced under the banner of Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Need to improve collectively as a batting unit to get better results, admits Ajit Agarkar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Need to improve collectively as a batting unit to get better results, admits Ajit Agarkar

Sports

Freiburg flabbergast Bayern to progress into German Cup semis

Technology

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Technology

Paytm boosts offline payments leadership with 6.8 mn devices, GMV grows 40%

Sports

Argentine midfielder Battaglia joins Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Apple reveals first glimpse of its grand India retail store in Mumbai

Sports

Osasuna book Copa del Rey final place for second time in history

News

Kichcha Sudeep gets threats; miscreants warn of leaking pvt video

Sports

Charleston Open: Badosa advances past Sherif in first round

Technology

Amazon lays off over 100 employees across gaming verticals

Sports

Chelsea, Liverpool draw a blank, while Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds all win

Technology

Tesla remains EV market leader in US with over 50% share

Health & Lifestyle

UP to get its first skin bank in KGMU

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2023

Sports

Struggling Stuttgart hope for miracle triggered by prominent name Hoeness

Sports

England defender Luke Shaw extends Man Utd stay to 2027

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: USA seal Qualifier spot; Namibia stay alive

Sports

Mumbai City beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1, seal AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US