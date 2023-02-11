scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut calls Aamir Khan ‘bechara’ after he praised her at event

Actress Kangana Ranaut trolled Aamir Khan even after he praised her at an event with author Shobha De. She called the superstar "bechara"

By News Bureau

Actress Kangana Ranaut trolled Aamir Khan even after he praised her at an event with author Shobha De. She called the superstar “bechara” and that he tried his best to “pretend” like he doesn’t know that “I am the only three times national award-winning actress.”

At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked which crop of actors is fit to play her in her biopic.

He said Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, Shobhaa asked him about Kangana.

“Yea, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she’s very versatile,” he said.

Kangana, however, thought that Aamir tried his best not to take her name.

She wrote on Twitter: “Bechara Aamir Khan a ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one a Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you.”

Kangana added: “Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn’t stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one’s integrity and value system.” Wish you the best for your new book ma’am.”

“Sorry I have four national awards already and a PadmaShri my fans reminded I don’t even remember how many I have.”

Previous article
Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in 'The Last Coffee'
Next article
Microsoft's new AI-enabled classroom tools to improve speaking, math skills
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US