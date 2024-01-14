HomeBollywoodNews

Keeley Hazell shares racy pictures in lingerie and cat ears

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star, Keeley Hazell flaunted her figure in a black lace set with matching cat ears during a lingerie shoot.

By Agency News Desk
Keeley Hazell shares racy pictures in lingerie and cat ears
Keeley Hazell

The ‘Ted Lasso’ star, Keeley Hazell flaunted her figure in a black lace set with matching cat ears during a lingerie shoot. It comes as she has been soaking up the sun in the Caribbean and posted a snap on Instagram alongside an outdoor bath, reports ‘The Sun’.

She wrote in the caption, “Jamaica me happy n’stuff (sic)”. ‘Ted Lasso’ follows the story of a football coach, played by Keeley’s ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis. In the series, she plays the wife of a fictional West Ham owner in the Apple TV+ hit.

As per ‘The Sun’, last May she revealed she had co-authored the eighth episode of the third and possibly final series.

She excitedly told her Instagram fans, “The latest episode of Ted Lasso is out !!! “Annnnddddd it was written by myself and the fabulous, amazing, wonderful @dylanmarron. #believe”.

Previous article
Indo-British woman techie claims of ‘gang rape’ in Metaverse
Next article
'Bigg Boss 15' fame Ieshaan Sehgaal says 'Love is not for everyone, not for me'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates