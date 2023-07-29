scorecardresearch
Madonna shares motivational message amid health recovery

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Queen of pop Madonna has had a motivational message to share with fans amid her recovery in the wake of her hospitalisation. She took time to encourage others in seeking their own joy in life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 64-year-old took to her Instagram Story to spread her positive message.

Letting out three back-to-back selfies, she included a word on each photo that as a whole read: “Follow the joy!”

In the photos,Madonnawore a black bralette top under a short-sleeved see-through black top. She added a pair of golden earrings and a red bracelet for her look, and let loose her long wavy blonde.

She also had her fingernails decorated with blue nail arts. In one snap, the ‘Living for Love’ singer put on a pair of sparkling golden sunglasses, while in another, she made a V hand gesture.

Madonna‘smotivationalmessagearrived one day after she expressed her gratitude for being able to danceagain.

On Thursday, July 27, she released a video of her dancing to her 1984 song titled ‘Lucky Star’. In the caption of the clip, she wrote: “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

“Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!” the “Take a Bow” singer went on to write. “And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album,” she concluded with additions of four yellow stars emojis.

One month prior,Madonnawas forced to stay in the ICU for several days due to “a serious bacterial infection.”

On July 10, she gave fans anupdate on herhealth. “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road torecoveryand incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she said in an Instagram post.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is myhealthand getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

–IANS

dc/kvd

