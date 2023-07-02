scorecardresearch
Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Tollywood’s ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan and blockbuster director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind this year’s hits ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The second schedule of the movie will commence soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team have constructed a massive set where some crucial scenes with Pawan Kalyan and others will be filmed. The makers unveiled a few working stills before the launch of the second schedule.

Pawan Kalyan appears in different get-ups in the pictures. In some he looks dashing in khaki and in others he oozes swag. In the stills, Harish Shankar is seen discussing scenes with the Power Star.

The two have developed a bond overall the years since Harish Shankar directed Pawan Kalyan in the 2012action comedy ‘Gabbar Singh’, inspired by Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’.

Telugu cinema’s happening heroine Sreeleela is on board, even as Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash of ‘KGF’ fame, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Vamsi, all essay supporting roles.

Apart from cinematographer Ayananka Bose and art director Anand Sai, the key people working behind the scenes are editor Chota K. Prasad, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, andthe stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman.

