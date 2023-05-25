scorecardresearch
Raaj Shaandilyaa announces 7 new films

Director and Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa with his partner Vimal Lahoti’s Thinkink Picturez announces slate of seven new films

By Editorial Desk
Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti of Thinkink Picturez

Raaj Shaandilyaa along with his partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give the entertainment industry great cinemas and these movies will be across genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent and music with various actors and production scale along with explicit writing, making sure to entertain the audience.

Thinkink Picturez is solely content driven studio where they believe in working and making their script unique and entertaining. They are always burgeoning for great content and thrive to deliver a storyline that is always right off the bat.

The slate of the 7 films are as follows

  • Ramlali – Directed by the National Award-winner Omung Kumar. He has given us hits in the past like “Mary Kom” and “Sarabjit”.
  • Googly – Directed by Sanjay Gadhavi. He is the director of the blockbuster franchise of “Dhoom 1” and “Dhoom 2”.
  • Arabi Kalyanam – Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. He has directed movies in the past like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.
  • Chemical India – Directed by Jai Basantu Singh. He was nominated for the Filmfare in the category of best debut director for his first movie “Janhit Mein Jaari” which was critically acclaimed and produced by Thinkink Picturez.
  • Kanya Kumar – Directed by Rajeev Dhingra. He has got Punjab Filmfare award for best debut director for the movie “Love Punjab”.
  • Ladkiwale Ladkewale – Directed By Rohit Nayyar, who is making debut as a Director.
  • Quack Shambhu – Directed by Anindya Bikash Datta who is also a debutant Director.

Speaking to the media, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti, Producers said, “We are highly escalated and glad to announce this slate. Our team of writers and creatives have been working to turn this around. We will try our best to keep the audience entertained with loads of emotions and tons of laughter. We thrive to give a meaningful message through our films and want the families to sit together and enjoy the movies we make.”

