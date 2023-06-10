scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rakul Preet Singh stayed in water for 14 hrs for 'I Love You' scene

Rakul Preet Singh pushed the envelope for 'I Love You', she was required to stay under water for two minutes 30 seconds and Rakul did everything she could - staying in water!

By Agency News Desk
Rakul Preet Singh stayed in water for 14 hrs for 'I Love You' scene
Rakul Preet Singh _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Rakul Preet Singh pushed the envelope for her upcoming film ‘I Love You’. For one of the scenes in the film, the actress was required to stay under water for two minutes 30 seconds and to prepare for that the actress did everything she could – staying in water!

Talking about the training the actress stated, “The film required me to be in a certain frame of mind to understand emotions deeply.

“On the whole, I did rigorous prep for a month of truly connecting with my emotions. On training for the underwater sequence, there was a scuba instructor named Zahaan Adenwala who trained me for underwater holding for two mins 30 secs that we were timing for.”

The sequence was shot from 2 in the afternoon to 4 a.m.A She was required to shoot under water for the day and night sequence both.

“So I did a couple of sessions of that. Overall, one month everyday of connecting with the emotions and the physical training for the film.”

She further added: “The biggest challenge to shoot the underwater sequence was that I was in water from 2 p.m. in the afternoon to literally 4 a.m. in the morning and I was wet all day and the water was very cold.”

“They were pouring hot water over me after every shot so that my body does not get extremely cold. Of course, you have burning eyes due to the chlorine in the water and that is also a challenge but I really enjoyed this challenge because it helped me push myself a lot.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati starrer romantic thriller ‘I Love You’ is all set for its direct-to-digital premiere on June 16 on JioCinema. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena & The Vermillion World Production, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

Pic. Sourcerakulpreet
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jessica Alba calls Priyanka Chopra ‘stunning’ as she shares pictures from Rome
Next article
Challenges Neha Waraich Grover faced on her journey to success
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Canadian Open: Theegala, Bhatia make cut as China's Yuan grabs halfway lead; Aaron Rai drops to second

Sports

WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444 (Ld)

Technology

Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word

Sports

Football: Mexican star Chicharito to undergo knee surgery

Sports

WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444

News

SRK does 'Pathaan' hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere

Sports

PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters for impressive show at Junior World Cup

News

Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Health & Lifestyle

From road to rage, the musical journey of a Kashmiri singer

Sports

La Liga: Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after poor end to season

News

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' will now release on Dussehra 2023

Sports

Asia Cup archery stage 3: India end campaign with seven medals

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane refused scan on finger to protect his 'mindset', reveals his wife Radhika

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

News

Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US