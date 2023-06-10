Roaring Excitement: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor announce Pre-Teaser tomorrow!

The highly awaited combination of actor Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, is set to release its pre-teaser tomorrow, June 11th, at 11:11 AM! Director Vanga along with Producer Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series took their social media pages to announce this thrilling news, igniting a wave of excitement amongst the audience!

Generating tremendous buzz eversince its very first look was revealed on the New Years, this classic saga stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles and is slated for a worldwide release on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.