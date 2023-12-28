When Rajkumar Hirani called Rohitashv Gour for ‘Dunki’

Popular for his iconic character Manmohan Tiwari in popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Rohitashv Gour has carved a niche for himself in Television and Bollywood. His exceptional comic timing has solidified his position as a talented actor in the entertainment industry. Recently, Gour made a notable appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki by essaying the character of a deceptive Visa Agent. In a candid revelation, he shares intriguing details about how he grabbed the role.

Speaking about his involvement in the Shahrukh Khan starrer film, Rohitashv Gour revealed, “It’s hard to believe, but this turned out to be one of the most significant opportunities that came to me after a surprisingly short wait. Interestingly, it all unfolded in one day. I am shooting for my show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ in Naigaon. Due to the extensive commute, I usually stay in an apartment near the set and only head back to my home in Goregaon during my off days.”

“We were to shoot the next day, but I unexpectedly received news in the morning that we had a week off on set. I decided to utilize this break by spending time with my family and heading home. On my way, I received a call from Rajkumar Hirani Ji, who asked about my whereabouts. I informed him that I was en route home, and he suggested I head directly to Goregaon’s Filmcity without elaborating further.”

“Upon reaching there, I was astonished to witness a massive set bustling with thousands of people. Mr Hirani then informed me that they were filming a scene with a well-known theatre artist from Punjab who was meant to portray a character that day but couldn’t make it for some reason. It was the film’s inaugural day of shooting, and Mr. Hirani was determined not to halt the production. Since it was the film’s first day and Rajkumar Hirani Ji didn’t want any disruptions, he immediately thought of me due to our past collaborations.”

“Raju sir then offered me the role of Laltu, a counterfeit Punjabi visa agent in his film ‘Dunki.’ I gladly accepted the impactful role. He briefed me about the character and the scene, allowing me to practice my Punjabi accent. After the shoot, Rajkumar ji graciously sent a large bouquet to my house, expressing his gratitude. It was a kind gesture.”

Talking about his equation with Rajkumar Hirani, the actor reminisced, “I first met him back in 1997 when I arrived in Mumbai to audition for one of his shows on DD1. Unfortunately, that show never made it to the screen. However, Rajkumar assured me of future opportunities in his projects, and ‘Dunki’ is one such instance. I collaborated with Hirani ji on one of his renowned anthology series, ‘The Bestsellers,’ where I played a leading role.”

“Our bond remains strong to this day. The day of shooting for ‘Dunki’ was a delightful experience. Hirani Ji introduced me to Abhijat Joshi, the film’s writer, and Taapsee Pannu. I was pleasantly surprised when Taapsee mentioned recognizing me from ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and being an avid viewer of the show. It was beyond my imagination that I would land a role in such a significant film, and everything unfolded so swiftly (laughs). It was truly an amazing coincidence and an exhilarating experience for me.”