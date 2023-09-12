scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who has been enjoying the response to her latest theatrical release ‘Ghoomer’, reflected on her transformative journey and on the shift from facing back to back rejection to working alongside some of the best filmmaking talents in the Hindi film industry.

The actress said that she developed a thick skin with patience as the key which helped her navigate her path.

For Saiyami, the turning point came when acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap cast her in the lead role for the streaming film ‘Choked’.

Speaking about her journey, the actress said: “The path hasn’t been smooth, and there were times when the rejections were disheartening. However, I held onto the belief that my time would come.”

Saiyamifurther mentioned that for her, working with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Ashwiny Iyer tiwari, Neeraj Pandey, and Balki has been a dream come true.

The actress added: “Their belief in me and the author-backed roles I’ve had the privilege to play have been transformative. I’m grateful for the space I’m in now and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Saiyami’s recent collaborations have been a treat for the lovers of cinema and content.

Working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari in ‘Faadu’ further solidified her position in the industry. And most recently, her collaboration with filmmaker R. Balki in ‘Ghoomer’ has garnered immense attention and anticipation.

–IANS

aa/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on granddaughter Navya Nanda’s menstrual health work in villages
Next article
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US