Wednesday, December 20, 2023
BollywoodNews

Salman Khan requests paps to maintain distance as he helps mother get down stairs, sit in car

Salman Khan was seen helping his mother Salma Khan getting down the stairs after attending his brother Sohail Khan's birthday party.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen helping his mother Salma Khan getting down the stairs after attending his brother Sohail Khan’s birthday party.

In a clip shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Salman, who was dressed in a plain black T-shirt and pants, was also seen requesting the cameramen to move away from her car and looked visibly upset.

In the video, Salman was seen holding his mother’s hand as they both got down the stairs.

The actor then made his mother comfortably sit in the car and then he took his seat. After sitting in the car, he was seen waving to the shutterbugs.

Apart from Salman and Salma, the star’s father Salim Khan, his second wife Helen, brother Arbaaz Khan and sister Arpita Khan with husband Ayush Sharma were also seen reaching the venue.

More in Entertainment

