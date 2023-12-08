Shah Rukh Khan starrer Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ nominated at ASTRA Awards

In a moment of pride for India, Director Atlee’s latest cinematic masterpiece, “Jawan,” starring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, has garnered international recognition. The film has been nominated in the prestigious Best Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024, placing it alongside remarkable contenders from around the globe.

Atlee, a seasoned director, has dedicated numerous years to the Indian film industry, leaving an indelible mark with his outstanding contributions. His diverse and impactful body of work has resonated with audiences both domestically and internationally, earning him a reputation as a cinematic maestro.

The nominees for Best International Feature are:



"Anatomy of a Fall” (France)

”Concrete Utopia” (South Korea)

”Fallen Leaves” (Finland)

”Jawan” (India)

”Perfect Days” (Japan)

”Radical” (Mexico)

”Society of the Snow” (Spain)

”The Taste of Things” (France)

”The Teacher’s… pic.twitter.com/WpeYQCpxH9 — Hollywood Creative Alliance (@TheHCAAwards) December 7, 2023

“Jawan” represents a significant stride for Indian cinema as it steps onto the global stage. Competing with esteemed films such as “Anatomy of a Fall” from France, “Concrete Utopia” from South Korea, “Fallen Leaves” from Finland, “Perfect Days” from Japan, “Radical” from Mexico, “Society of the Snow” from Spain, “The Taste of Things” from France, “The Teacher’s Lounge” from Germany, and “The Zone of Interest” from the United Kingdom, “Jawan” stands as a testament to the global appeal of Indian cinema.