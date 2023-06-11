scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shakira drops new hint of dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours

Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week.

By Agency News Desk

Shakira has reignited rumours she is dating Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton after the pair were spotted looking rather cosy for the second time in a week. The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, who split from her footballer ex Gerard Pique in June last year, attended the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw former world champion Lewis’s finish runner-up, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Later in the day they were spotted stepping out for a meal together, which was reported as a one-off meeting of friends in some quarters. However, fast forward a few days and the duo were at it again – this time with Lewis snapped picking the Colombian beauty up in a speedboat from her home in Miami, Florida.

Although a third-party was present in the form of Lewis’ pal, Miles Chamley-Watson, speculation is now growing that the two high-profile celebs are romantically involved.

A source close to the duo told People they were “growing closer”.

“They’re spending time together and in the ‘getting to know you’ stage. It’s fun and flirty,” the source explained, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

Shakira, 46, meanwhile, recently offered a cryptic clue herself into where her mind and heart are at, as she told Mexican newspaper Milenio: “I’m rediscovering the material I’m made of and also wanting to find that.”

Seven-time champion Lewis, 38, could have some competition on his hands though as speculation has also been rife surrounding the songstress’ friendship with actor Tom Cruise.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
As SEC-Coinbase fight begins, it'll be Grewal vs Grewal in the courthouse
Next article
Bryan Cranston announced he will 'hit pause' on acting once he is 70
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Flame for Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Games lit in Athens

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Health & Lifestyle

New York tops New Delhi in air pollution level

Technology

Why do sexually harassed people hesitate to report it?

Sports

IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee

News

Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film

News

Riar Saab on 'Obsessed': 'Vicky Kaushal's post fuelled it to another level'

News

Zack Snyder's upcoming space adventure 'Rebel Moon' to release in two parts

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Sports

WTC Final: Shami and Cameron Green differ at post-play presser

Technology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

Sports

Europa Conference League: West Ham edged out Fiorentina in final, end 43-year title drought

Technology

Samsung may launch 83-inch OLED TV in September

Sports

'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors blame junk food for rising heart problems among school-going kids

Technology

Twitter refuses to pay Google Cloud bill, trust and safety services at risk

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US