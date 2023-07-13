scorecardresearch
SRK has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film's ticket

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his wit and humour, had his way dealing with a troll asking him if he buys his own film’s ticket. 

SRK on Thursday took to Twitter to treat his fans with a chat session, where he was seen answering several questions on his upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

A user asked in Hindi: “Tum kya apni movie ki ticket khud hi khareed lete ho?”

To which, SRK replied: “Tum kya apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho?”

A fan asked SRK his definition of cinema, to which, he said: “To be able to entertain a large section of people with an iota of hoping to bring a change in people’s hearts for the good. #Jawan.”

Talking about the preparation for ‘Jawan’, SRK told a fan: “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan”

Jawan is an action thriller film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
