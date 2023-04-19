scorecardresearch
Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

Sunny Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in mythological film 'Adipurush', said that the star is very organised and is always on time on the sets.

Sunny Singh on Prabhas 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'
Sunny Singh on Prabhas 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

Actor Sunny Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in mythological film ‘Adipurush’, said that the star is very organised and is always on time on the sets.

The actor recently opened up about his experience of working with Prabhas for the first time, stating that the Baahubali star’s humility is what sets him apart as a big superstar.

Sunny, who will be seen playing Lakshman in the film, said: “Prabhas is very humble and that’s what makes him a big superstar. Even on sets, he was very organised and always on time. He used to take care of all the people present on set.”

“So, you will always have a brotherly feeling when around him. I never felt we are actors, it always felt like he is an elder brother to me.”

‘Adipurush’ is helmed by Om Raut. Sunny Singh will also be seen in ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ and ‘The Virgin Tree’, opposite Sanjay Dutt.

