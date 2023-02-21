scorecardresearch
Taapsee Pannu: Comedy is a very difficult genre…

Taapsee Pannu accepts 'comedy is very difficult' yet she shares on exploring the comedy genre with 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' and 'Dunki'!

By Glamsham Editorial
2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Taapsee Pannu, as she ventures into the genre of comedy – a departure from her usual repertoire – with not one, but two films. Known for her quick wit and sharp tongue in real life, Taapsee discusses what led her to explore this new avenue of acting with ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Furthermore, the actress will also be sharing screen space with none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being the protagonist of most of her films, Taapsee shares her thoughts on acting alongside a superstar, and how her wise choices have propelled her to where she is today.

She was recently quoted saying to a publication, “With Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, I am doing an out-and-out comedy. This is the first time I am attempting something of that sort where the joke will not be on me. I will be cracking the jokes. Having said that, both the parts are very challenging. Getting the joke cracked on you is not an easy task because you have to keep a straight face and behave like you didn’t get what just happened, which is difficult. Likewise, when you know what is happening that’s a different kind of a challenge, too. Comedy is very difficult because the timing of your dialogues and responses is so critical. Comedy is a whole new experience. Usually, in comedy films, actresses are cast to add glamour to the story, but this film takes care of that. My character gets to do comedy with Pratik Gandhi’s character. In Dunki, too, I enjoyed doing a lot of comedy.”

Taapsee Pannu has an interesting lineup with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dunki, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and more.

