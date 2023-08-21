scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Taylor Swift impersonator asked to leave L.A. store for pretending to be the singer

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS)  Pop singer Taylor Swift’s impersonator and  TikToker Ashley Leechin caused a buzz on social media for pretending to be the singer at a store here. 

Leechin intentionally dressed up to look like the Grammy-winner and decoy Swifties at two locations in the Los Angeles area.

On Sunday, she entered The Grove outdoor shopping area with a few men wearing all-black, leading people to believe that they were security for her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She wore a white top, blue jeans and a red cap with a pair of dark shades on while carrying a red bag. She also sported Taylor’s trademark red lipstick and let loose her long blonde hair as she entered the shop with her entourage, trying to prank some shoppers.

Almost instantly, people flocked to her in an attempt to get selfies with Leechin, whom people believed was the pop superstar. Her disguise apparently was quickly discovered though as security at the shop escorted her out.

One day before, Leechin also channeled Taylor while visiting Downtown Disney, the shopping district of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, along with some men in black.

For the Saturday outing, she donned a burgundy beret, sunglasses, black long sleeve shirt and jeans, giving off a “Red” era look.

Leechin later took to her Instagram Story to explain that she had sort of social experiment with her impersonation. “What a way to show what it’s like to live in the shoes of a well-known celebrity. I think this why they hire decoys so they can go to private events & enjoy themselves without being swarmed by fans,” she wrote alongside an image from YouTuber VicInTheGame, who admitted that the video they were collaborating on may have been too brazen.

The real Taylor Swift, meanwhile, was in New Jersey over the weekend to celebrate her longtime collaborator Jack’s wedding to actress Margaret. After attending the pair’s rehearsal dinner on Friday, the “Begin Again” songstress came to the nuptials on Long Beach Island on Saturday. She reportedly partied into the early hours of the morning with Cara Delevingne.

–IANS

dc/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'The Freelancer': Kashmira Pardeshi says role of Aliya felt like her's
Next article
No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

No substitute for AIIMS in the country, says Vice President Dhankhar

News

'The Freelancer': Kashmira Pardeshi says role of Aliya felt like her's

News

Disha Patani on her directorial debut: 'It has helped me express myself'

News

'Scared little girl' Samantha reveals she shot her first film in New York

Sports

IBSA World Games: India women's blind cricket team beat Australia, men's side loses to Pakistan

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for app settings on iOS beta

News

Utkarsh Sharma shouts 'Hindustan Jindabad' during Delhi visit

Technology

Wipro appoints Brijesh Singh as global AI head

News

Nick Jonas reveals his fondness for 'paneer, biryani and dosa'

Technology

Solid-state batteries, software essential for bigger share in EV era

News

Kay Kay Menon on 'Love All': 'It will feel like you are watching an international match'

Sports

AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Lyrics

AP Dhillon – With You Song Lyrics

Sports

Sara Wakita, Tenshi Iwami claim historic victories at Tamil Nadu International Surf Open QS 3000

News

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

News

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ premiere announced

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may trigger new-onset high blood pressure: Study

Sports

'I'll keep plugging along and try to win games…', Maxwell keen to extend his international career as long as possible

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US