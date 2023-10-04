scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tejasswi Prakash is all hearts for Karan Kundrra for his performance in Thank You For Coming; Fans happy seeing this TejRan moment

If we had an award for the cutest couple in telly land, it would go only to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash is all hearts for Karan Kundrra for his performance in Thank You For Coming Fans happy seeing this TejRan moment _ pic courtesy instagram
Tejasswi Prakash is all hearts for Karan Kundrra for his performance in Thank You For Coming Fans happy seeing this TejRan moment _ pic courtesy instagram

If we had an award for the cutest couple in telly land, it would go only to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two lovebirds have been giving us serious couple goals ever since they started dating each other. The duo fell in love while being locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Recently Tejasswi watched Karan Kundrra latest film Thank You For Coming also starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila. Tejasswi shared a video in which she is watching the movie with Karan Kundrra and is all hearts for him. We can also see Karan smiling.

Thank You For Coming releases on 6th October which involves female sexual problems and how the friends are dealing with it.

1
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
‘Excited parents’ Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira welcome baby girl
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US