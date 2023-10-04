Tejasswi Prakash is all hearts for Karan Kundrra for his performance in Thank You For Coming; Fans happy seeing this TejRan moment

If we had an award for the cutest couple in telly land, it would go only to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two lovebirds have been giving us serious couple goals ever since they started dating each other. The duo fell in love while being locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Recently Tejasswi watched Karan Kundrra latest film Thank You For Coming also starring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila. Tejasswi shared a video in which she is watching the movie with Karan Kundrra and is all hearts for him. We can also see Karan smiling.

Thank You For Coming releases on 6th October which involves female sexual problems and how the friends are dealing with it.