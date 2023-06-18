scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson reveals why he rejected 'When Harry Met Sally'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Acclaimed star Tom Hanks and actress Meg Ryan teamed for two rom-com classics: 1993’s ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and 1998’s ‘You’ve Got Mail’.

So why wasn’t he also a part of 1988’s ‘When Harry Met Sally’?

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, revealed the secret reason on iHeart Podcast’s Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi, reports Deadline.

“People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to not be married,” Wilson said.

“And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.'”

Billy Crystal eventually got the part. Hanks divorced first wife Samantha Lewes in 1987 and married Wilson in 1988.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity
This May Also Interest You
Technology

15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

News

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' Season 5 cast

News

Kim Cattrall defends using injections, fillers to 'battle ageing in every way'

Technology

Twitch's new programme to help some streamers make more money

Technology

Google Doodle honours Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Technology

Promoting scams as funny bot will lead to suspension: Musk

Technology

Number of EV chargers in S.Korea hits 2,40,000: Data

Technology

GM distributor $208K fined for coercing sellers on marketing costs

Sports

Ashes 2023: Game is nicely poised, we're one or two wickets away from the tail, says Broad

Technology

Reddit's average daily traffic fell during subredditor's protest: Report

Sports

NorthEast United FC confirm departure of eight players

Sports

PHL 2023: Chiseliov's last-gasp winner helps Maharashtra Ironmen edge out Garvit Gujarat in thriller

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches final with win over Borges

Health & Lifestyle

Did Centre ignore its own red flags on Covid vaccine side-effects?

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test (Ld)

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Eramma, a tennis prodigy from Karnataka, vying for top honours in Berlin

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab score easy wins on Day 6

Sports

Libema Open: Home hope Griekspoor stuns Ruusuvuori, charges to Final against Thompson

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US