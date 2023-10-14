Tovino Thomas congratulates Dr Biju for ‘Adriysha Jalakangal’ making it to TBNIFF 2023

Actor Tovino Thomas, whose upcoming psychological-drama film ‘Adriysha Jalakangal’ directed by Dr. Biju, has congratulated the filmmaker for the movie’s selection at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNIFF)2023 in Estonia. Taking to his Instagram, the ‘2018’ alum wrote a congratulatory message and shared a picture of the film’s poster with its nomination mentioned above.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Extremely pleased to share this – Dr Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal ( Invisible Windows) will have its world premiere at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International film festival (POFF), Estonia taking place from November 3 to 17.”

The ‘Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal’ director’s film is in fact the first Malayalam film to be ever chosen for the award.

Expressing his happiness at this, he added: “What makes it special is that the film is also selected in the competition category, making it the first ever Malayalam film to do so, in this prestigious film festival that is counted among the elite A-list ones worldwide.

“Really looking forward to walking the black carpet event along with director Dr Biju and producer Radhika Lavu. Congratulations to everyone who was part of this amazing movie for this achievement. Let’s hope for the best.”

This is not the only success that the 38-year old is enjoying as one of his most successful ventures in director Jude Anthany Joseph’s film ‘2018’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the international feature at the 96thAcademy Awards.

An anti-war film as well as a kind of psychological-drama, much like Dr. Biju’s many other films, ‘Adriysha Jalakangal’ is an experimental film that tackles its themes with a subtle storytelling and is layered with metaphors and allegories, as it tells the story of love, loss, heartbreak and an exploration of the unknown. The movie is scheduled to come out in theatres on Oct 31, 2023.