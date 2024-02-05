Varun Dhawan starrer A Kaleeswaran’s ‘Baby John’ release announced

Atlee, Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios introduce Varun Dhawan in and as ‘Baby John’ and the title announcement will leave you intrigued, wanting to know more about this action entertainer. The palpable excitement for Varun Dhawan starrer #VD18 is about to reach its next level as Jio Studios, A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, announce the title, first glimpse and the big release date of the film.

The thrilling title announcement reveals an intriguing peek into the film, now titled ‘Baby John’ directed by A Kaleeswaran aka Kalees, is all set to release worldwide on 31st May 2024, which is sure to pique curiosity among audiences.

A collaboration between some of the most creative forces in the Indian film industry, ‘Baby John’ promises audiences an extravagant cinematic experience. The action entertainer is set to captivate cine-goers with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi. The electrifying starcast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. ‘Baby John’ is an Thaman S musical.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by A Kaleeswaran, ‘Baby John’ is set to theatrically release on 31st May 2024.