Vicky Kaushal says his mom’s reviews always match with the box-office

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘The Great Indian Family’, has shared that his mother Veena Kaushal has a terrific sense of what film will work for the masses.

Vicky discussed if he has seen the recent Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster ‘Jawan’. While Vicky may have not seen the film, his friends and everyone in the family have seen it and his mother particularly loved ‘Jawan’.

Vicky said, “Main toh khair nahi dekh paaya hoon ‘Jawan’ kyunki jab se picture release hui hai, main ‘The Great Indian Family’ promotions mein busy chal raha hoon. I really wish to see the film. However, my mom has seen the film and she loves it.”

He further mentioned, “She also saw ‘Gadar 2’ and loved it as well. And there’s this thing with my mom that her reviews always match with the box-office, she has a terrific streak when it comes to that. ‘Jawan’ dekh ke bhi she said, ‘bahut maza aaya, bahut acchi picture hai’. She knows the pulse of what will work with the larger audience. She always has a very one word review which matches with the desi audience.”

‘The Great Indian Family’ releases on September 22 in cinemas.

