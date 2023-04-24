scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal is a man on a mission to safeguard his country in 'IB 71' trailer

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has taken his game a notch higher with his upcoming spy thriller ‘IB 71’, where he does everything to keep his country and people safe.

On Monday, the makers of the film launched its trailer. The over two-minute clip, shows Vidyut, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) agent and his co-actor Anupam Kher planning it out on how to keep the nation safe from an attack by Pakistan in 1971.

The trailer is a glimpse into some thrilling scenes which include saving an airplane from crashing and what Vidyut does best – beating up bad guys.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “IB 71 is a story about the most classified mission that gave us advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I am thrilled to bring this story of our IB (Intelligence Bureau) officers who are the true unsung heroes of India.”

The film also stars Vishal Jethwa.

Director Sankalp Reddy said: “After The Ghazi Attack, IB 71 is yet another story that helped us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I was shocked when Vidyut came to me with this story. I really appreciate the way Vidyut has stepped out of his comfort zone for this film and decided to take up an unconventional role for the first time.”

“I am glad that I got an opportunity to work with such powerful performers such as Anupam Sir , Vishal Jethwa and a great ensemble with promising roles in the film.”

Mumbai witnessed an uproar of ‘IB 71’ as fans took over the city in ‘IB 71’ branded cars from all around the country for the secret trailer launch, keeping it true to the theme of the film and the world of IB where they were thrilled to experience this classified trailer launch.

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa.

The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, and co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

