Vikramaditya Motwane shares what makes his filmography so diverse

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who is awaiting the release of his streaming period drama 'Jubilee', boasts of a diverse filmography with titles like 'Udaan', 'Lootera', 'Sacred Games' and several others.

By News Bureau

Sharing the reason behind the versatility, Motwane said it’s his penchant to tell different stories that manifests itself in his filmography.

The filmmaker told IANS: “Interestingly, I never actively sought to make my filmography diverse. All I want to do is to break the patterns constantly as a storyteller and make films or webseries which appeal to the audience at large.”

Vikram is a “Bachchan fan” as he admitted and wishes not to be bound by the market dynamics.

“I want to tell as much stories as I can to the audience, mainstream, parallel, independent or not. Excellence can only be achieved if you take up new challenges and step out of comfort zone.”

‘Jubilee’ is set to release on Prime Video in two parts. The first part will drop on April 7 with the second part just a week later on April 14.

Stokes to play as specialist batter in early stages of IPL 2023
Sri Lanka penalised, docked one point for a slow over-rate in first ODI against New Zealand
