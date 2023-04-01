scorecardresearch
When legends meet: Arijit Singh touches Dhoni's feet at IPL opening ceremony

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) What happens when two men – absolute legends in their fields – meet? There are fireworks all around and that’s what happened when the playback singer Arijit Singh met former Indian cricket team captain, M.S. Dhoni recently.

While Dhoni is regarded as one of India’s best skippers, Arijit is currently India’s biggest singing sensation with countless chartbusters to his credit.

Arijit was performing live at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad. After the opening ceremony, the players of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans met the performers. When Dhoni and Arijit met, the ‘Channa Mereya’ hitmaker touched the feet of the legendary cricketer in an expression of gratitude towards him. Dhoni also embraced Arijit. The moment grabbed the attention of many fans and the picture has gone viral since then with netizens praising Arijit for his humility and respect for Dhoni.

Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna also performed in the ceremony alongside Arijit.

