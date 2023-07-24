scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

When Raveena Tandon rescued crab, snake, scorpion during 'One Friday Night' shoot

Raveena Tandon, who is known for her love for wildlife, and often spends holidays going for wildlife safaris and nature treks

By Agency News Desk

Actress Raveena Tandon, who is known for her love for wildlife, and often spends holidays going for wildlife safaris and nature treks, brought the animal lover in her out during the shoot of her upcoming film ‘One Friday Night’ directed by Manish Gupta, when she rescued a snake, a crab and a scorpion during the shoot.

The shoot location of Manish Gupta’s film ‘One Friday Night’ was atop an isolated hill in a remote forested region surrounded by the beautiful Pawna lake in Maharashtra. She rescued a snake that had entered the forest bungalow that was rented for her stay during the shoot.

Director Manish Gupta revealed, “Some other person may have been horrified by the presence of a snake in her place of stay, but Raveena kept her calm, she called up the forest department, and used her connections to get the reptile rescued.”

He also narrated another incident when the actress was shooting for an outdoor scene where Raveena had to walk through puddles of water wearing only sandals on her feet, someone spotted a huge crab lurking about on the wet ground, the crew-members came to Raveena’s rescue wanting to crush the large crab.

The director further mentioned, “But, Raveena gracefully asked her bodyguard to just scoop up the clawy creature in the large umbrella that he was holding above her head, and the bodyguard released the crab in a grassy marsh some distance away.”

On yet another occasion, there was a large black scorpion under the director Manish Gupta’s chair right next to his feet. But seeing that the director was wearing heavy trekking shoes, Raveena knew that he was safe. She did not alert the director because she knew the usual reaction of alarm upon the spotting of such a poisonous creature, she did not want the director or the scorpion to panic and hurt each other. So, she waited for Manish to get up from his seat and she then quietly asked a crew member to drive the scorpion away.

Manish Gupta’s ‘One Friday Night’, which also stars Milind Soman and Vidhi Chitalia, is touted to be a relationship drama plotted like a Hitchcock-esque suspense film.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandeep Singh says film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made
Next article
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project 'Worldcoin'

News

Sandeep Singh says film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Adivi Sesh hints G2 Sequel – says massive preparation underway

Technology

Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web

News

Varun Tej impresses in ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ with high-octane action

Technology

Fire-Boltt enters into Indonesian market

News

Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Technology

Prebiotic rich artichokes, garlic & onions can keep your gut healthy: Study

News

Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 preps have begun

News

Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about forgiving Kanye West

Technology

RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in Group G thriller

News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US