scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal-starrer 'The Underbug' will be premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

By Agency News Desk
Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM The film is experimental in all the right ways
Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM The film is experimental in all the right ways

Actors Ali Fazal and Hussain Dalal-starrer ‘The Underbug’ will be premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023. The psychological horror film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, will be having a special screening at the festival.

‘The Underbug’ made its world premiere at the illustrious Slamdance Film Festival where they won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Film.

Ali said, “We are thrilled to have ‘The Underbug’ being showcased at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Our first outing with the film was a stellar success and it’s personally a film that is close to my heart.”

“It’s one heck of a trip and a genre I have never done before, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. The film is experimental in all the right ways and it’s thrilling that a whole new set of audiences at the festival will witness the film.”

The IFFM is an annual festival that will take place between August 11 to 20, showcasing a diverse range of Indian cinema to audiences in Australia.

Veteran star Shabana Azmi will be hoisting the Indian flag at the IFFM on August 12, in commemoration of the Independence Day weekend in the country.

The festival is set to kick off its highly anticipated annual event from August 11.

Shabana is happy to be a part of the IFFM and deeply honoured to have been chosen to hoist the Indian national flag on this momentous occasion.

“IFFM has consistently showcased the incredible diversity and creativity of Indian cinema, and it is heartwarming to be part of such a prestigious event that brings our cinema to global audiences,” the actress said.

“This platform is even more special given our film R Balki’s, ‘Ghoomer’, is making its world premiere at the festival. To be given an opportunity to hoist our national tricolour in presence of the amazing Indian community who live in Australia, is truly an experience I am excited to be part of.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mrunal Thakur to celebrate 31st b’day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘VD13’
Next article
Kiara Advani dive into the ocean with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday vacation
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

News

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

News

Will Matthew McConaughey swap Hollywood for a career in politics?

News

Why it took so long to come up with ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Reema Kagti reveals

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US