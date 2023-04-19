scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan spoke about the deep connection they built during making of the film.

By Agency News Desk

As their movie ‘Evil Dead Rises’ is all set to release, actors Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan spoke about the deep connection they built during making of the film.

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to return to the iconic horror franchise, ‘Evil Dead Rise,’ written and directed by Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

Talking about their bond and playing sisters on screen, Sullivan commented: “Alyssa and I both met, we went deep. Lee, Alyssa and I wanted to really anchor our characters before chucking them in the blender. We explored and we gave backstory that is sort of private to us. Both Beth and Ellie are total battlers-there’s this real survivor streak to them. They’re this rough, not needy, kind of fiercely independent duo.”

“Working with Alyssa was easy from day one,” added Sullivan.

“One night I had my mother visiting from Australia, and we all went out to dinner, and the waiter was like, ‘Are you two sisters? Is this your mother?’ So, it’s interesting that we had this natural affinity and had created a depth. I fell in love working with her, because I think we laughed for hours straight. It was so much of sisterhood.”

Sutherland concured: “Working with Lily was the best! We developed a dynamic between us really quickly. Ellie and Beth’s relationship is sweet.”

“Lee, Lily and I talked at length about it in prep and I think they’re as close as sisters can get while being physically distanced. We talked about the fact that Ellie had stepped in and taken care of Beth when their mother was unable to. So, I think there’s a maternal aspect there as well.”

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in cinemas in India on April 21.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Heavy armour, jewellery made 'Ponniyin Selvan' a tough act for Vikram
Next article
'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her
This May Also Interest You
News

Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui back on the big screen with Jogira Sara Ra Ra!

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists develop mini-heart sized 0.5 mm in lab

Technology

Malware ‘Goldson’ infects 60 Google Play apps with 100 mn downloads

News

When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it

Technology

'GROW with SAP' to empower mid-size companies in India's 'Techade'

Technology

SpaceX Starship debut launch attempt: Elon Musk lowers expectations

News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enjoy taco date amid romance rumours

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree', Shane Watson came in defence of struggling Shaw

Sports

IPL 2023: '… Should have been an easy chase', Warner asks DC batters to do better

News

Talking to Sachin Pilgaonkar, Kapil Sharma goes down memory lane

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: ONGC, IOCL win men's and women's team titles

News

How life came full-circle for Vardhan Puri by working with Vivek Agnihotri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s sweetest birthday post for their daughter Nysa Devgn as she turns 20

News

Bollywood mourns demise of Pamela Chopra; stars extend their condolences

News

Sana Khan denies being 'dragged' by husband; says, 'We lost contact with driver'

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

Sports

IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Pant after meeting Delhi Capital teammates

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US