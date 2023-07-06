Bob Dylan personally supported James Mangold’s film ‘A Complete Unknown’

scorecardresearch
By Agency News Desk
Director James Mangold is set to direct his upcoming feature film ‘A Complete Unknown’ based on the legendary singer Bob Dylan.

According to the ‘Logan’ director, Bob Dylan was incredibly supportive of the movie to the point that he personally went on to offer notes.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Mangold said, “I’ve spent several, wonderfully charming, days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him. I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I love ‘Cop Land’.”

‘Cop Land’ was Mangold’s second film. According to ‘Variety’, Mangold said that one of the reasons the folk singer was supportive of the film was “The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it, is it’s about, as in all cases I think of the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they’re about a very specific moment.”

He continued, “In this case, it might sound Altman-esque, but it’s a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early ’60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease.”

“It all has tremendous relevance even now because of the way we are all so tribalised with rules about what our music should be, about what our rules are, how we speak, how we express ourselves.”Mangold added.

“And Bob from the beginning has always been someone who is always pressing against those boundaries,” Mangold added.

The movie will star ‘Dune’ actor Timothee Chalamet along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Monica Barbaro and Eliie Fanning.

