Britney Spears opens up on her split with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has broken silence regarding her split with her former partner Sam Asghari, as the estranged couple are going through their divorce after their seven-year relationship.

By Agency News Desk
Britney Spears has broken silence regarding her split with her former partner Sam Asghari, as the estranged couple are going through their divorce after their seven-year relationship. The singer called it a painful experience, but it was something that “had to be done.”

Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Toxic’ singer on August 18 night penned: “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

She continued: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!”

‘But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Spears’ statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the long time were headed for a divorce after 14 months of marriage and seven years of relationship. The couple filed for divorce after Sam Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences”, and their marriage began falling out within months as Sam hardly stayed in their house, and would frequently be out.

The 41-year old had met Asghari (29) back in 2016 for her music video of the song ‘Slumber Party’, following that the two officially began dating in 2017 marking six years of their romantic relationship, and seven in total.

