BTS’ RM pens heartfelt letter to fans

BTS' RM recently expressed to the fans his worries and concern over his military enlistment.

BTS' RM pens heartfelt letter to fans pic courtesy twitter
BTS’ RM recently expressed to the fans his worries and concern over his military enlistment. The rapper took to Weverse on May 5 and penned a long letter. He talked about wanting to learn more about himself and the various feelings he experiences, including melancholy, hope, despair and happiness.

RM wrote in the note, “I try hard to live in the present. I want to find out more about who I am. I have so many things I want to say. It’s been 10 years since we debuted. Just as one grows up I believe I’m learning silence. I was shy by myself while watching videos of what I said before I can’t remember it anymore.”

Hinting at his military enlistment, the BTS member said, “I’m curious and scared of what it’ll be like after coming back. Time flies so fast and everything changes, I changed too. I don’t want to ask for all your love irresponsibly anymore. I don’t want to hang on to it. Rather than searching for love, If I’m with love, If you work hard to grow a temple I want to believe that love will come naturally. It’s our 10th anniversary soon.”

Comforting his fans, RM added, “I’m sure there are a lot of hard times for you, too. It’s going to be painful. Take care! I’ll be curious about it from time to time to time. With My writing and letters I’ll deliver my love to you. I think it’s the way it is. I think it looks like this! Be careful of the rain! Be careful not to catch a cold! When you’re about to forget I’ll be right back. Stay healthy!”

