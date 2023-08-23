Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

Rapper Cardi B has made evident her determination to sue an online troll who accused her husband Offset of cheating on her. The account appears to be a Nicki Minaj fan page on X (formerly Twitter), who put out an audio clip that was intended to sound like Offset trying to hook up with a woman that isn’t Cardi B, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There was an image of the rapper allegedly in the midst of hooking up with this woman. Cardi later debunked it, claiming that the voice note sounded like a poor AI job and the man in the picture didn’t have the same build or hairstyle as Offset.

The musician back on August 20, took to X to warn the troll, who allegedly shared a fake voice recording and picture, that she is taking them to court.

“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she said in a since-deleted voice note that she uploaded on the platform.

“Because all these little games that you guys want to play online – it’s going to be over with. You’re going to be getting sued,” the rapper threatened menacingly.

“And we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible A.I. voice, by the way. So yeah (kisses microphone) bye!”

Along with the evidence, the anonymous user wrote in the tweet, “Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing.” However, the supposed evidences were later deleted due to “a report by the copyright owner.”

The troll later followed up the deleted tweet, writing “Cardi just copyrighted my tweet.” They continued, “B***h you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n***a that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!”