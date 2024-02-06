Carey Mulligan accuses stars of ‘100 per cent lying’ when saying they don’t care about awards

Actress Carey Mulligan is upset for Greta Gerwig after she failed to be nominated for ‘Barbie’. The blockbuster live-action movie about the iconic Mattel doll became the biggest film of 2023, and given its deep message of female empowerment, it was a surprise when Margot Robbie’s (Barbie) co-star Ryan Gosling (Ken) received only nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, but both the leading lady and the film’s director missed out on a nomination.

“(It) is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked,” Mulligan said of being nominated herself for her role as Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in the Netflix biopic “Maestro” in an interview with Britain’s The Times, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mulligan says that any actors who claim they don’t care about winning awards “are 100 per cent lying.”

The ‘Saltburn’ star cannot understand why Greta failed to receive a single nod.

She said, “I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated. You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

Mulligan speaking out on the snub comes after Margot claimed she is “not sad” about her lack of Oscar nomination, but said she feels bad for Greta.

Speaking as part of a panel at a SAG screening of ‘Barbie’, she said, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Upon its release in July 2023, ‘Barbie’ pulled in almost $1.5 billion at the box office while its competitor ‘Oppenheimer’, which leads the way with a total of 13 nominations, made just over $950 million.

Robbie believes that the reaction to ‘Barbie’ has simply become “bigger” than the industry itself.

She said, “I just suspect it’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry.”