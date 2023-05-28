scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

The 34-year-old 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen has warned actors to only sign up for one Marvel movie at a time and not give up creative control

By Agency News Desk

Elizabeth Olsen has warned actors to only sign up for one Marvel movie at a time. The 34-year-old ‘WandaVision’ star advised others in her profession to choose their projects carefully and not give up creative control, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast with Josh Horowitz, she said: “That way you have more control. Let’s say you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this was the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much. I want to do it again.’ You now have more creative controls for the next one.”

As per Female First UK, since 2014, Elizabeth has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in projects for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including two ‘Captain America’ films, three ‘Avengers’ movies, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ and the TV series ‘WandaVision’. And, she insisted she won’t be signing up for any more long-running franchises.

She said: “It’s almost like I see my past and I see a road over here and a road over here, and I’ve been travelling down this road, and now I’m trying to like, make a left-hand turn a bit a steer back a little bit. I do think that when I started having job opportunities where it wasn’t me just like auditioning for literally everything and anything – I also kind of enjoy doing that – I didn’t really understand how to say no to projects or how to decipher whether or not I should do something or not (sic).”

“I didn’t really have a philosophy or a plan, and I still don’t really have a plan, but more of a philosophy I guess. And that’s nice to know and that’s nice to have and that’s good information when looking through projects with that kind of lens and knowledge now,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki
Next article
Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry
This May Also Interest You
News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

Technology

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter taking up much space on phones

Health & Lifestyle

'Insha': Urdu poetry's 'enfant terrible' – or its unsung prodigy? (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

News

'Drishyam 2', Alia, Hrithik get top awards; Kamal lifetime honour at IIFA 2023

News

Halle Bailey excited to see her boyfriend, showers him with kisses

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US