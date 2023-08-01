scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Angus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25. The cause of death is not yet known.

By Agency News Desk
'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25
'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

Angus Cloud, a fan favourite from ‘Euphoria’ series, has passed away at the age of 25. The cause of death is not yet known.

Cloud’s family announced the news on Monday.”It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artiste, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” said his family in the statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement further read, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” the statement read.

HBO also shared its statement with THR: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud was walking down the street in Manhattan when he got cast as drug dealer Fezco on ‘Euphoria’, HBO’s Primetime Emmy-winning addiction drama from Sam Levinson which also starred Zendaya. The role turned Cloud into a breakout star. His role was expanded in the second season, which ended on a major cliffhanger for his character following a S.W.A.T. raid.

When speaking to THR after the March 2022 finale, Cloud noted that his character was set to die in the first couple of episodes, but Levinson changed his mind to keep Fez around.

According to NBC news, family sources said that Angus had been battling suicidal thoughts since returning from Ireland, where his father was laid to rest a week ago.

He passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California, his representatives said. The sources said he was staying with relatives as he worked through his grief.

After the news of Cloud’s death broke on Monday, fans flocked to his Instagram comment section to offer tributes. One of his recent posts that appeared to be a tribute to his father, had a slew of heartfelt condolences.

“RIP the both of you are reunited again, sweet talented soul gone too soon,” one person wrote.

“Im so sorry, sending love,” another commented. “He was so sweet.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CBFC asks ‘OMG 2’ makers to modify certain parts of film, grants ‘A’ certificate
Next article
Zomato hires chief fitness officer as CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 kg
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dell expands AI offerings to boost Generative AI initiatives globally

News

Carmen Electra fine despite looking exasperated while crying in public

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: We need to control tempo of the game, says India vice-captain Hardik as team reaches Chennai

Technology

IIT Guwahati's low-cost, 3D printed device to help rapid diagnosis of UTI

Technology

YouTuber MrBeast suing ghost kitchen partner over 'inedible' MrBeast burgers

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says ‘breaking an 11-year relationship felt like death’

News

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

News

Angus Cloud's mother reported 'possible overdose' in help call before his death

Sports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja was first to question ball change that 'helped' England win fifth Test

News

‘Rahmat’ evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Kabuliwala’

Technology

Zomato hires chief fitness officer as CEO Deepinder Goyal loses 15 kg

News

CBFC asks ‘OMG 2’ makers to modify certain parts of film, grants ‘A’ certificate

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani dive into the ocean with hubby Sidharth Malhotra on her birthday vacation

News

Ali Fazal on ‘The Underbug’ at IFFM: The film is experimental in all the right ways

News

Mrunal to celebrate 31st b'day on sets of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'VD13'

News

Rekha hugs Janhvi, Parineeti at Manish Malhotra’s house party

Sports

DC Open: Monfils returns to the circuit with a first-round win over Fratangelo

Technology

Hackers stealing WhatsApp users' data in India via fake Android chat app

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US