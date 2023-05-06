scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner has 'lower pain levels', surpasses daily goals in his recovery

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner opens up on the "great progress" he made in his recovery from a near-death snow plough crushing.

By Agency News Desk
The 52-year-old actor was left with more than 30 broken bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat on January 1, as he tried to stop it hitting his nephew Alex, but ‘The Avengers’ star has now told how he has “lower pain levels” and has been “surpassing goals” daily in his recovery bid.

“Lower Pain levels mark great progress … Making recovery and Surpassing Goals A daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep,” he shared a short clip of a recovery session on his Instagram Stories and added the caption.

Jeremy also posted a snap of a “bone growth stimulator” placed on his lower leg and admitted he has been “trying everything.”

Last month, the star returned to the gym for the first time since he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snowcat at his home in Nevada, and his 10-year-old daughter Ava – who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco – had left post-it notes with inspiring words on all around the workout area.

Jeremy shared a clip of himself working out on his Instagram Story and then some photos featuring Ava’s notes, alongside the caption, “My daughter inspires me… what inspires you?. She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!!”

Among the messages on the yellow squares were one reading “Hi beautiful” with a smiley face and a heart drawn on and another that encouraged “Just keep running! Just keep running!”

The ‘Hawkeye’ star recently admitted Ava had been the biggest driving force for his recovery. Asked what had inspired him, he told E! News, “My daughter, for sure, number one. And then my family, and then my will.”

“It’s like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it’s one or the other. There’s no alternative to like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be living so, let’s go really live and get it done.’ So there’s no alternative. I have to kind of do something.”

Jeremy has also admitted he was “pretty lucky” to avoid serious organ injury during the “harrowing” accident. Speaking on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in April, he said, “It’s like a giant metal – like cookie roller, right? And it just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell – my eye did pop out, that’s weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

