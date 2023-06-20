scorecardresearch
Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren’t born. They’re made!

Here’s presenting the trailer and poster of one of the most iconic villains of Marvel, Kraven the Hunter!

Kraven the Hunter: Villains aren't born. They're made!
Kraven the Hunter _ pic courtesy imdb

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.

Directed by J C Chandor, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Kraven The Hunter’ on October 6, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in cinemas.

Pic. Sourceimdb
