KR$NA pays ode to Mukesh with his track ‘Joota Japani’

KR$NA released the Hip-hop fusion track title ‘Joota Japani’ on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
KR$NA
KR$NA _pic courtesy news agency

Rapper KR$NA released the Hip-hop fusion track title ‘Joota Japani’ on Wednesday. In the track, he blends the classic Bollywood sample of ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ sung by the legendary singer Mukesh and gives it a modern rap twist. The rapper has paid tribute to the legendary singer with the track.

The video of the track is set against the vibrant backdrop of Tokyo, and captures Tokyo’s dynamic elements including club scenes, iconic cars, and traditional Japanese elements like samurais and yakuza.

Talking about the track, KR$NA shared: “This project is a mix of old and new, with the hook inspired by the original Bollywood song. Umair’s work on the beat was fantastic, giving the classic sample a modern twist.”

He further mentioned: “The video, shot in Tokyo, brings in that Japanese element to tie it all together. We pay tribute to the original while creating something entirely new, and we hope people enjoy the mix of nostalgia and cutting edge rap music.”

The track has been released under the label of SaReGaMa.

