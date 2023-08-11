scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Rob Lowe, who earned a very strong reputation for his role in the critically acclaimed political drama series 'The West Wing',

By Agency News Desk

Actor Rob Lowe, who earned a very strong reputation for his role in the critically acclaimed political drama series ‘The West Wing’, has finally revealed why he left the show saying he felt undervalued.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor in an interview on the latest episode of Podcrushed podcast, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strikes said that he felt “very undervalued” during his time on set.

“Whenever I talk to actors who complain about, you know, their relationships on their shows, it happens – it happens in any workplace,” Lowe told hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. “You could be in an environment where people sandbag you, want to see you fail, don’t appreciate you, whatever it is.”

In ‘The West Wing’ the actor portrayed the fictional White House Communications Director Samuel Norman Seaborn who is a member of president Josiah Bartlet’s Democratic Party, and is a pivotal character in the first four seasons.

For his portrayal of the character, Rob Lowe received highly positive critical acclaim where he even went on to receive two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations as well as a win at the Golden Globe Awards.

Though the show gave him great acclaim and established his name in Hollywood, looking back at it he said it was not a very good experience for him.

“Whenever I share my stories, people are like, ‘I will never share my own stories again,'” the actor added. “They would make your hair stand up, and there’s some of them I wrote. I shared some of them in my book, but I purposely didn’t share half of the other ones because it would make the people involved look so bad that I didn’t want to do it to them.”

Lowe admitted that he “tried to make it work,” but ultimately made the decision to part ways with the series. He went on to make a comparison between ‘The West Wing’ and the abusive relationships he saw his children get into when they got older.

“My kids were getting to a certain age where I could see them having first girlfriends and being in a relationship that was abusive and taking it,” he said. “‘She’s the popular girl, everybody likes her, she’s beautiful, it must be great’– all the things that people would say about making ‘The West Wing’ to me. ‘It’s so popular, it’s so amazing, it must be amazing.’ But I know what it’s like, and if I couldn’t walk away from it, then how could I empower my kids to walk away from it?”

Lowe added: “I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super-unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

After Season 1, every other actor in the series received a massive pay hike and their checks doubled, though Lowe much to his disappointment found out that his own royalties were kept exactly the same. In subsequent seasons, Lowe’s disappointment only grew more which led to him finally leaving the show after Season 4.

He nonetheless made a few appearances in subsequent seasons and returned in the final season where he played Deputy Chief of Staff to the new president portrayed by Jimmy Smits.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India
Next article
Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer
This May Also Interest You
News

Vipul Shah, Prem Parija visit National War Memorial to pay homage to real-life commandos

Technology

Instagram's new feature to let users add music to their grid post

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for significant contribution from batters as they eye series-levelling win over West Indies (preview)

Technology

Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India

Technology

Main coolant pipeline for third atomic power plant at Kudankulam completed

Technology

Google Slides' new feature lets users highlight key content while presenting

News

Rajinikanth's secret for looking young & vibrant at 73: Himalayan medicinal root given by sages

News

Margot Robbie gets offered $250k for exclusive pictures of her feet by exhibition website

News

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' is no longer in development

News

Norwegian DJ Kygo to make his debut in India with Palm Tree Music Festival

Technology

Huawei smartphone sales finally grow after 2 years amid US sanctions

Sports

13 clubs, 156 matches: AIFF League Committee decides on I-League 2023-24 format

Technology

Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa take on NorthEast FC in prelude to Mohun Bagan v East Bengal derby

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature on Android beta

News

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US