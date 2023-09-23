Sai Pallavi refutes the air on her wedding picture with Rajkumar Periyasamy

scorecardresearch
By Pooja Tiwari
Sai Pallavi refutes rumors of marriage with Rajkumar Periyasamy. The actor has clarified that the picture is actually from the mahurat pooja of her new film and it’s been cropped and misused intentionally for completely ‘vile’ reasons.

Taking to X, the actress addressed the rumors by stating, “Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours, but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.”

She expressed her disappointment, saying, “When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the 2022 Tamil film “Gargi” and has recently signed on for Chandoo Mondeti’s film opposite Naga Chaitanya.

