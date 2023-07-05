Tom Holland says he's lucky to have Zendaya in his life

Actor Tom Holland says he’s lucky to have his ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Zendaya in his life, and added that they can relate to each other because of their similar experiences with fame.

In Monday’s episode of the ‘Smartless’ podcast, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor, 27, explained why he and Zendaya, 26, work so well together.

The secret behind their special relationship is understanding one another, as per ‘People’.

“I’m lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life,” Holland said. “It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you.”

He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff – and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

As per People, the actor in a BuzzFeed interview last month joked about not having “rizz”, referring to charisma, and so had to rely on on-screen chemistry to get Zendaya to fall for him.

He added: “I’m happy and in love, so I’ve got no need for rizz.” The ‘Crowded Room’ actor joked: “…So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other – it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Later in the interview, Holland revealed that Zendaya was actually his childhood celebrity crush. “Zendaya. Easily,” he answered without hesitation when asked.

Holland also said that the couple not only prefer to keep their personal lives private, but they are also “two very busy people” in their careers.

Holland said, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”