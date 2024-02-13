Usher marries longtime girlfriend in Las Vegas

Grammy-winning artist Usher tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on February 11, where the singer performed at Super Bowl LVIII, people.com has confirmed.

The pair exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo, an outdoor wedding chapel that seats 30 guests. Usher’s mother Jonetta Patton was the couple’s witness, according to the marriage certificate.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative for the singer told said in an exclusive statement to people.com.

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

After the big game, the pair stepped out together in Las Vegas, and Usher was photographed wearing a gold band on his left ring finger. Goicoechea was dressed in an all-white pantsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg pants, while Usher wore a white floor-sweeping fur coat over his black tuxedo.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, in 2020, followed by their son, Sire Castrello, in 2021. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Goicoechea and Usher first sparked dating rumours when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party in June 2019.