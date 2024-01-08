Golden Globes 2024: Selena Gomez stuns at red carpet channelling inner Marilyn Monroe

It’s the day of the Golden Globes and several big names from Hollywood are attending the award ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. While the red carpet saw many Hollywood A-lister putting their best fashion foot forward, singer-actress Selena Gomez stole the show.

Selena took the 2024 Golden Globes by storm as she channelled Marilyn Monroe. The actress-singer chose an exquisite red Giorgio Armani dress paired with metallic heels, a chic high bun and dazzling diamond jewellery.

She posed for the paparazzi, channelling Marilyn Monroe’s timeless charm. Fans, who were in awe, expressed their excitement on social media. Some hailed her as the “reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe”. One person even went on to declare Selena as the “Marilyn Monroe of our generation”.

Another wrote, “Selena and Marilyn being the iconic bipolar golden globe nominated queens that they are queens.”

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.