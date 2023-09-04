Judaiyaan poster out: Jiya Shankar hugs Abhishek Malhan in new poster

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar much awaited music video’s poster out now. The two celebrities, who recently participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2, have completed the shoot for their upcoming song in Chandigarh.

Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have been hogging all the spotlight ever since they commenced the shoot of their music video.

After staying tight-lipped about the song, the duo confirmed that they have joined hands for a project. It is their first project together, making it extra special for them. AbhiYa fans are excited for this one.

The song titled is Judaiyaan. In the poster, Jiya is seen hugging Abhishek. Jiya is seen wearing white outfit and Abhishek is seen wearing all black outfit.

The teaser will be out on 5th sept 2023.