Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani twinning in white; AbhiSha fans demand a music video

The internet is divided between AbhiYa and AbhiSha after Abhishek Malhan shared pictures with Manisha Rani.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani twinning in white AbhiSha fans demand a music video pic courtesy instagram
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 runner-up Abhishek Malhan is enjoying a fun time post-the show. He is seen chilling  with his family on his mother’s YouTube vlogs. His latest song Judaiyaan with Jiya Shankar is loved by the audience.

The internet is divided between AbhiYa and AbhiSha after he shared pictures with Manisha Rani. He cationed, ‘ABHISHA’ in bold letters. Abhishek shared goofy pictures with her both are twinning in white in mirror selfie.

We are really miss them. ABHISHA fans were waiting for this reunion. One user wrote, ‘MUSIC VIDEOOO’ Another user wrote, ‘Records tutenge saaree’ Another one wrote, ‘Hayeee what a day today the most awaited song and the most awaited reunion today’

Img. SourceAbhishek Malhan
