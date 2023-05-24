BTS V shares pictures with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum

Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s 53rd birthday in Cannes was a star-studded affair. Amid the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel, philanthropist, and fashion legend marked her special day, hosted by Boss and set in the city hills at the Villa Julia.

The guest list featured K-Pop super group BTS’s member V (born Kim Taehyung), K-Drama actor Park Bo-gum, and Blackpink’s Lisa. The three stars shared pictures from the party on their official handles, and a few snippets also made it to social media. Scroll through to see what they wore.

BTS member V attended the star-studded birthday party of Naomi Campbell in a stylish Celine suit designed by Céline’s Image Director, Hedi Slimane. Taehyung’s ensemble is from the luxury label’s Mens Ready To Wear Fall 2023 collection.

He looked irresistible in a black collarless jacket with a sequined faux-bow accent at the neck, a black shirt, matching black pants, a sleek leather belt, pointed dress shoes, and a messy hairdo. He even shared pictures of his stylish look on Instagram and tagged Céline and Hedi Slimane.